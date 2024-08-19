How gas prices have changed in Las Vegas in the last week

For the majority of the season, filling up the tank has cost as much — if not less — than it did last summer, according to AAA data.

Nevada’s gaming regulatory agency wants new tribute to ex-governor as Sawyer building closes

David Newman of Las Vegas pumps gas at Terrible’s on Torrey Pines Drive on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gasoline prices haven’t changed much in several weeks, and on average they sit about 45 cents lower than this same time last year. For the majority of the season, filling up the tank has cost as much — if not less — than it did last summer, according to AAA data.

That trend may continue as the weather cools down and seasonal travel demand falls. Hurricane Ernesto veered away from the U.S. this week and spared drivers the impact of damaged oil and gas infrastructure, even if it is causing turbulence for late summer beachgoers.

“With the transition to winter gasoline less than a month away for the majority of the nation, gas prices will soon begin their seasonal cooling off — just as temperatures soon will as well,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Las Vegas (Nevada only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of August 19.

Las Vegas by the numbers

— Gas current price: $3.93

— Nevada average: $3.95

— Week change: +$0.02 (+0.4%)

— Year change: -$0.46 (-10.4%)

— Historical expensive gas price: $5.61 (6/16/22)

— Diesel current price: $3.82

— Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

— Year change: -$0.89 (-18.9%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.03 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.26

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $4.87

#3. Santa Rosa, CA: $4.85

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.76

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.79

#3. Tulsa, OK: $2.83

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.