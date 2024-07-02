How should pet owners prepare for 4th of July? Experts weigh in

Learn about how to prepare your pets for loud firework celebration.

Fourth of July firework celebrations are notoriously stressful for pets.

So in anticipation of the big day and other festive days, how should pet owners prepare?

“Pet owners should prepare their pet by reviewing past holiday behavior,” said Amy Joshua, a dog coordinator with the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society. Joshua points to New Year’s Eve firework celebrations as an example of previous pet behavior to monitor.

Joshua also suggests creating a comfortable environment for pets.

“If a new pet or one that gets anxious, a soft, cozy space should be prepared for them. Dog beds, favorite toys and blankets create a safe and familiar haven,” Joshua suggests.

Johnna Holland, a dog trainer with Smarty Paws Canine Training, said staying at home with your dog can help calm them down.

“My best piece of advice is to ride out the storm… You know your dog’s safety should mean everything to you. And if you have to sacrifice one night out with friends to stay home, that ensures that your dog doesn’t get out,” she said.

“More pets become lost on the Fourth of July than on any other holiday,” Joshua said. Having your pets microchipped helps if they do get out during the celebration.

Get your pets microchipped

Joshua urges owners to get their pets microchipped and add contact information to their microchips immediately after implanting.

“This is to ensure their pet gets returned to them as soon as possible if it comes to a rescue or shelter,” she said.

Holland said the best thing pet owners can do is to plan ahead and have at least six month’s worth of time to prepare your pets.

“Set goals for next year of socialization and desensitization to loud sounds,” she said.

Holland suggested gradually exposing dogs to loud sounds, starting off with a trip to a coffee shop to get dogs used to loud human movements and progressing to louder places.

“It could be something as small as you’re in the kitchen cleaning or cooking and you clang some pots and pans together. You’ve got to get creative with it,” she said.

Medication is also an option for pet owners in the next year. Holland says that medication needs a few weeks to be effective.

“(Medication) is not usually something that you can just give your pets the morning of, and then they’re calm and they’re great. A lot of medications, whether it be CBD or some sort of prescribed sedative from your veterinarian, takes a couple of weeks to really kind of take effect and build a chemical baseline within the body.”

Overall, Holland and Joshua urge that preparation is key in making sure pets have a safe and anxious-free Fourth of July celebration.

