Business

How to file for unemployment benefits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 

As coronavirus fears cut into the Las Vegas tourism industry, a growing number of casino and convention-related workers say they are suddenly out of a job.

The Nevada Department of Unemployment, Training and Rehabilitation on Friday issued this guidance for anyone seeking to claim unemployment insurance benefits.

“DETR has been closely monitoring and preparing as the COVID-19 situation in Nevada develops,” DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner said in a Friday statement. “With a potential increase in claims in the near future, we are actively evaluating and preparing to ensure our system and staffing levels can meet an increased demand.”

What does applying for benefits entail?

Claimants must file weekly claims on time, be mentally and physically able to work a normal work week, be willing to work both full-time and part-time, have transportation and necessary child-care arrangements, make a ‘‘good faith’’ effort to find work and keep a weekly record of work search activities, among other requirements.

How do I file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits?

Online filing is available at the unemployment insurance benefit office’s claimant self-service portal. Computers are available at Nevada JobConnect offices for claim filing at no cost.

Staff-assisted filing is available by phone on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those in Southern Nevada can contact the office at 702-486-0350. The department encourages people to file online because callers “may experience wait times when calling.”

What do I include on the filing?

Claimants need to accurately report the reason they are unemployed, and provide the unemployment insurance office with the exact reason for separation for the job so they can determine eligibility. Failure to do so may result in overpayment or fraud penalties.

They must also include all gross wages before any reductions, even those from self-employment, part-time or temporary work.

What happens after I file a claim?

A monetary determination will be sent in the mail that says whether an applicant qualifies for unemployment insurance benefits. It does not mean payments will automatically start.

The office will then look at the reason a claimant became unemployed, among other factors, to determine whether they are eligible. If they are, payments will be processed about a week after filing the first weekly claim. The department urges people to file claims the first week they’re unemployed.

Claimants have the option to automatically transfer funds from their unemployment insurance debit cards to their bank accounts.

What do I do after I’m accepted?

Claimants must continually verify that they are “able, available and willing to accept suitable work” to collect benefits. They must also search for work each week they file a claim for benefits.

Where does the money come from?

Nevada employers pay all costs of unemployment insurance. There is no deduction from wages.

More information can be found online at ui.nv.gov.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

