Howard Hughes Corp. may be up for sale

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, said Thursday its board of directors is weighing a potential sale of the company.

David Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corporation, talks about the new name and logo of Las Vegas' Triple-A baseball team, Las Vegas Aviators, after the unveiling at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Aviator jets into the stadium before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction workers set bundles of tile on the roof of an under-construction house in the master-planned community of Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Summerlin’s developer and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators may be up for sale.

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Las Vegas’ largest master-planned community, said Thursday its board of directors is weighing a potential sale of the company.

The board — led by chairman Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge-fund operator — is also considering selling, spinning off or forming a joint venture for a portion of its assets; recapitalizing the company; or changing its corporate structure.

Dallas-based Hughes Corp. hired Centerview Partners — an investment banking firm that says it has advised on nearly $3 trillion of transactions since its 2006 founding — to help with the “strategic review.”

The goal of the review, the developer said, is to “maximize shareholder value.”

Hughes Corp. sells land to homebuilders in Summerlin, which spans 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim and boasts more than 100,000 residents, as well as some of the highest home and land prices in Southern Nevada.

The company also owns the 106-acre Downtown Summerlin mall and, across the street, the 10,000-fan-capacity Las Vegas Ballpark – home stadium of the Hughes Corp.-owned Aviators minor-league baseball team.

Shares of Howard Hughes Corp. soared 34.84 percent Thursday, or $32.30, to $125 in mid-day trading.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

