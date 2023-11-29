Hundreds of Strip hospitality jobs available at multiple career fairs

At least three companies are calling for workers at job fairs scheduled throughout the end of the year.

Hundreds of jobs are available around the Las Vegas Strip with career fairs scheduled throughout December.

Rio Las Vegas wants to fill more than 100 full and part-time positions for its new Canteen Food Hall, opening in January 2024, and other food and beverage outlets at the off-Strip resort. It’s hosting two hiring events on Wednesday and Dec. 6 for cooks, attendants, stewards, chefs, buspersons, baristas, bartenders and bartender apprentices.

The hiring events will be held within Rio’s Hash House A Go Go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants can expect interviews and possible on-the-spot offers, according to the resort in a news release.

Other hospitality properties in the resort corridor have job fairs planned this week as well. Treasure Island will host a career fair for security officers and table games dealers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no specific hiring goal attached to the career fair, Treasure Island representatives said Wednesday.

And Atomic Golf, a golf entertainment venue expected to open in early 2024 at the Strat, is having multiple hiring fairs weekly at the WeWork in Town Square for hospitality and maintenance-related positions. The company said it intends to hire about 500 full and part-time positions.

The hiring pushes come at a competitive time for the market. For months, the state’s labor market has been in a pattern of rapid employment growth and a steady unemployment rate, according to monthly labor reports from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Two new resort-casinos, Durango in the southwest valley by locals operator Station Casinos and Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the north Strip, are set to hire as many as 1,400 and 7,100, respectively, when fully staffed. Durango opens on Dec. 5 and Fontainebleau opens on Dec. 13.

Other major Strip operators such as MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts did not specify any major hiring events scheduled for the rest of the year. But some, like MGM, host regular hiring events – often held at their respective career centers – based on the positions. Those regular events are not always about increasing staff levels but about hiring to account for position turnover, hospitality representatives have previously said.

