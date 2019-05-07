Hyatt Place hosting job fair for new Las Vegas hotel

Hyatt Place is hosting a job fair Thursday at the Silverton for its new Las Vegas hotel at the Silverton Village.

A rendering of Hyatt Place Las Vegas Silverton Village. (Silverton Hotel and Casino)

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Hyatt Place is hosting a job fair Thursday at the Silverton for its new Las Vegas hotel at the Silverton Village.

Set to open this summer, Hyatt Place Las Vegas Silverton Village is hiring to fill 50 positions. The jobs include full and part-time gallery host, breakfast cook, housekeeping, housemen and night auditors, the company said in a news release.

Interested candidates can also submit applications for full-time positions including engineering, a sales coordinator and housekeeping inspectors.

All applicants must be 21 years of age or older and if the position requires, must be able to obtain a TAM, Health and Non-Gaming cards. In addition to a resume, all applicants should be dressed for on-site interviews and bring two forms of photo identification for background checks and a social security card or passport.

