IASIS Healthcare announces sale of North Las Vegas Hospital

IASIS Healthcare LLC on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement for the sale of its North Vista Hospital, a 177-bed, acute-care hospital in North Las Vegas to Prime Healthcare Services.

“North Vista has been part of the North Las Vegas community since 1959 and a part of the IASIS family since early 2004,” said IASIS Healthcare President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Whitmer in a statement. “As we continue to execute on both short- and long-term growth initiatives in our core markets and at Health Choice, our managed care solutions business, the right move for IASIS was to find a healthcare provider that desired to grow its footprint in Nevada to own and operate North Vista.”

Subject to customary closing conditions, this transaction is expected to close by year end. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

IASIS Healthcare is headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., and has total annual net revenue of about $2.5 billion.

IASIS owns and operates 16 acute-care hospitals, one behavioral health hospital, several outpatient service facilities, 137 physician clinics, and Health Choice, a provider-owned, managed care organization.