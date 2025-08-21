Iconic Starbucks drink will return to get fall started early

The popular chain said it is bringing back its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte next week, which as we know marks the unofficial start of the fall for Starbucks regulars.

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Alongside the iconic PSL, re-releasing Aug. 26, the Seattle-based coffee house will also feature returning autumn themed drinks including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. New additions to the menu this year include a Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites.

For those who cannot wait a week to get started on the harvest season, there are several Starbucks pumpkin and fall related items already available at stores nationwide, Starbucks said in their announcement.

All fall offerings will be available for a limited time, while supplies last, Starbucks said.

