IGT’s 3rd-quarter revenue drops 15%, but online gaming grows

IGT revenue fell short of 2019 levels, but the gaming equipment and slot machine manufacturer made gains with its lottery and digital and betting businesses.

International Game Technology technicians, from left, Saul Rivera, Tommy Esposito and Randy Ollado install PeakBarTop slot machine cabinets at South Point in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

IGT revenue fell short of 2019 levels, but the gaming equipment and slot machine manufacturer made gains with its lottery and digital and betting businesses.

The London-based company, which has a major presence in Las Vegas and Reno, reported $982 million in revenue for the third quarter, down 15 percent from the same period last year. Net loss was $128 million, compared to a net income of $104 million in 2019.

$375M in cost savings so far

Company executives said IGT is on track to reach $500 million in temporary cost savings and avoidance in 2020. To date, the company has saved roughly $375 million.

The company’s lottery business performance hit pre-pandemic levels, and reached the highest adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in seven quarters. Global iLottery sales nearly doubled in the third quarter.

“Player interest remained robust as other entertainment options became available again,” CEO Marco Sala said during a Thursday morning earnings call. “Players are enjoying the game, and many expect people playing lottery at higher levels than before COVID.”

IGT’s digital and betting segment also saw improvements in the quarter, with revenue up 41 percent over the year to $104 million. To date, the company is powering more than 40 U.S. sportsbooks across 15 states.

Online betting grows

Business-to-business digital and betting revenue was up over 70 percent in the quarter, the majority of which came from iGaming.

“(Online casino betting) is a fast-growing business,” Sala said. “There is no question players are eager for access to digital wagering and the U.S. the most important emerging market opportunity.”

As for cashless gaming, the company says it has a “solid pipeline” of upcoming cashless implements. So far, IGT has one cashless solution live in the U.S., as well as a field trial in Nevada and four others under contract that are set to begin in the first half of 2021.

“While there are still a lot of uncertainties surrounding the pace of recovery around the world, we’re managing through this global pandemic and have demonstrated our ability to adapt to these challenges and deliver solid results,” Chief Financial Officer Max Chiara said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.