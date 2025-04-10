Ikea to open new concept in Henderson

This new location will be different than Las Vegas’ superstore.

Located in the Whitney Ranch Shopping Center at 613 N Stephanie St., a new Ikea store has plans to open later this year, Ikea said in an announcement. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer/File)

Ikea is bringing a new store concept to Henderson.

Located in the Whitney Ranch Shopping Center at 613 N Stephanie St., the new store has plans to open later this year, Ikea said in an announcement.

The new location is different than Ikea’s typical superstore model, as part of its growth strategy to “meet customers where they are and how they like to shop,” the company said. Instead, the location will be a “plan & order point with pick-up” dedicated to kitchen, bedroom and living room planning, where customers can order with the Ikea store team items “that require a bit more help.”

“I’m excited to welcome customers to Ikea Henderson later this year,” said Mike Monge, market manager at Ikea U.S. “As we make Ikea more accessible by bringing our affordable products and services closer to the many, it’s a step toward creating better homes for more people, wherever they want to shop with us.”

Additionally, a pick-up will be at the location for customers to later collect purchases they were unable to take home that day.

The new location will cover 2,900 square feet of space, which pales in comparison to the Summerlin superstore at 351,000 square feet. Due to the smaller size, no food offerings will be available at the location, so shoppers will have to make a trip to the superstore to get their Swedish meatball fix.

Ikea made its first entry to the Las Vegas market in 2016, with a superstore located off the 215 Beltway and South Durango Drive.

