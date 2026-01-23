‘I’m so excited’: New Asian grocery store near Summerlin draws shoppers
The new 99 Ranch supermarket near Summerlin — in a space last occupied by a Haggen grocery store — held a media preview Friday, ahead of its grand opening scheduled for Saturday morning.
Kalliane Cheav had been waiting for the new Asian grocery store to open in the Boca Park retail center.
So, on Friday morning, she checked to see if 99 Ranch Market was open yet, walked in, and started shopping.
“I’m so excited,” said Cheav, who noted she was especially happy that she doesn’t have to drive to Las Vegas’ traffic-choked Chinatown for Asian groceries.
The event at 820 S. Rampart Blvd., just north of Charleston Boulevard, is slated to include a traditional lion dance, bluefin tuna cutting, and giveaways.
Customers are already making their way through the 50,000-square-foot Las Vegas supermarket with fresh produce and thousands of Asian products.
“I’ve been dying for this to open,” Junta Zembayashi, a 36-year-old Summerlin resident, said inside the store.
As seen Friday, the selection includes grab-and-go ramen bowls and steamed dumplings; hot-pot items such as fish balls; dried noodles; mochi ice cream; and frozen green-onion pancakes and pork buns.
It also has a bakery, seafood, and meat and poultry, including chicken breast, heart and gizzard; pork liver, ears and kidney; beef flank steak; and Japanese wagyu beef priced at $99.99 per pound.
Shoppers can also pick seafood from live tanks, and 99 Ranch staff “will fry it fresh for you, on the spot,” according to a news release.
The Southern California-based grocery chain currently has one other location in the Las Vegas Valley — on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown — though its newest store has been in the works for a while.
99 Ranch parent company Tawa Supermarket purchased the space in Boca Park in summer 2021, property records show.
It acquired a roughly 63,000-square-foot building and eventually leased a portion of it to Nevada Brew Works, which opened this past fall. Another portion of the building is still listed for rent.
