Power company NV Energy names new finance chief

Local power utility NV Energy said Monday that it has named Dilek Samil its new senior vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Samil, 54, has more than 30 years of experience in the electrical industry. For the last five years, she was president and chief operating officer for CLECO Power in Louisiana. She was also vice president of finance for FPL Energy, now NextEra Energy Resources, and treasurer of FPL Group and Florida Power & Light Co. She has a bachelor of science in computer science from City College of New York and a master’s in business administration from the University of Florida.

Samil is scheduled to start her new job on June 1. She replaces William Rogers, who left NV Energy in February.

Samil and her husband will move to Las Vegas from Louisiana.

North Las Vegas Chamber names new president and CEO

The North Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce has selected former Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce official Mike Varney as its next president and chief executive officer. Varney will replace longtime North Las Vegas Chamber President Sharon Powers on Wednesday.

The change comes as the North Las Vegas Chamber faces the challenge of retaining members. Varney said he would make helping member businesses his top priority.

Varney’s predecessor, Powers, had lead the chamber through a period enormous growth in the valley. After nearly a decade at the helm, she was expected to step down in mid-July.

Varney spent nine years as the vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Chamber before leaving that post in 2006 to take a similar marketing position with Las Vegas-based Power Efficiency Corp. Varney later took a job as CEO of Nevada Corporate Headquarters, a resident agent and incorporation business.

Most recently, Varney had done private consulting for chambers around the county .

NEW YORK

Six Flags Entertainment emerges from bankruptcy

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the amusement park operator announced Monday.

Six Flags, which owns 19 amusement parks in the U.S. and other countries, sought bankruptcy protection in June, burdened by high debt and declining park attendance by economically strapped consumers.

The company said the terms of its restructuring were confirmed by the court as of Friday. Bondholders had been fighting over control of Six Flags and told a bankruptcy judge last week that they agreed to a revised plan.

CHICAGO

Avis Budget vows to top Hertz bid for Dollar Thrifty

Avis Budget Group Inc. plans to trump a rival’s bid for Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc., saying the rental car company agreed to sell itself too cheaply.

In a letter to two top executives at Dollar Thrifty, Avis’ chairman and CEO said he wants Dollar Thrifty to open its books before his company makes a "substantially higher" counter to the $1.17 billion offer from Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

"We would like to make a substantially higher offer to acquire Dollar Thrifty, especially in light of your recent performance," CEO and Chairman Ronald Nelson wrote.

Last week, Dollar Thrifty posted a record first-quarter profit, earning $27.3 million, even though revenue slipped almost 4 percent. The profit topped expectations.

DETROIT

Regulators investigate problem with Dodge Caliber fuel pedals

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a problem with sticky gasoline pedals in 2007 Dodge Caliber small sport utility vehicles.

The company said Monday there have been only five complaints, and it is unaware of any crashes, injuries or property damage linked to the problem. No recall has been issued.

Chrysler and the administration said the pedals were made by CTS Corp. of Elkhart, Ind., the same company that manufactured pedals involved in a Toyota Motor Corp. recall earlier this year.

The automaker said the investigation is in the early stages, but based on the build dates of the vehicles involved in the complaints, the problem appears to be limited to about 10,000 vehicles made during a five-week period in March and April of 2006.

The administration said an estimated 161,000 vehicles are covered by the investigation, but Chrysler spokesman Nick Cappa said that’s the total of all Calibers built during the 2007 model year. The automaker said the problem is mechanical and is not an electronic or design issue. The Toyota pedal is a completely different design from the one used in the Caliber, Cappa added.

CUPERTINO, Calif.

Apple sells 1 millionth iPad during first month of sales

Apple Inc. said Monday that is has sold 1 million of its new iPad tablet computers in the month after its launch, meaning it’s been selling more than twice as fast as the iPhone did when it was new.

Apple said it reached the milestone on Friday, when the new 3G model of the iPad was delivered to its first buyers. That model can access AT&T’s cellular broadband network. The first models had only Wi-Fi access.

"One million iPads in 28 days — that’s less than half of the 74 days it took to achieve this milestone with iPhone," said CEO Steve Jobs. Demand keeps exceeding supply for the tablet, he added.

The iPad went on sale in the U.S. on April 3. Apple has already delayed the international launch of the device, saying sales in the U.S. were unexpectedly strong. It’s planning to start taking orders for the iPad from international buyers on May 10.

SAN DIEGO

Wal-Mart Stores settles in California toxic waste case

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has agreed to pay $27.6 million to settle allegations that it improperly handled and dumped hazardous waste at stores across California in a case that led to changes in the retailer’s practices nationwide, prosecutors said Monday.

The settlement ends a five-year investigation involving more than 20 prosecutors and 32 environmental groups. They alleged that each of the company’s 236 stores and distribution centers across California, including Sam’s Club warehouse stores, were violating of environmental laws and regulations, said San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis.

Wal-Mart was accused of improperly disposing of pesticide, fertilizer, paint, aerosols and other chemicals. In one case, Dumanis said a Solano County boy was found playing in a mound of fertilizer near a Wal-Mart garden section. The yellow-tinted powder contained ammonium sulfate, a chemical compound that causes irritation to people’s skin, eyes and respiratory tract.