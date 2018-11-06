In Las Vegas Macy’s, Facebook opens a pop-up store

A Facebook-branded space inside of Macy’s at the Fashion Show shopping center will showcase 13 small businesses in November and December and seven in January.

A Facebook-branded space inside of Macy’s at the Fashion Show shopping center will showcase 13 small businesses in November and December and seven in January. Courtesy of Macy's.

A crowd of people walks into Macy's in the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas in this file photo. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The exterior of the Fashion Show Mall at 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The holidays came early for some small businesses that use Facebook.

A Facebook-branded space inside of Macy’s at the Fashion Show shopping center will showcase 13 small businesses in November and December and seven in January.

Facebook has covered the cost of leasing space inside a permanent spot in the Macy’s for short-term leases for up-and-coming and established brands, according to a statement Monday.

Macy’s launched the short-term lease space, called The Market @ Macy’s, in February.

The small businesses selling goods and marketing themselves inside the Macy’s on the Strip include cellphone case seller LuMee, beauty product seller Borbon Skincare and bra seller Harper Wilde.

Eight other Macy’s locations nationwide will participate in the partnership.

Pop-up stores and short-term leases have proven a less expensive way for brands to market themselves and sell items to Strip tourists from all over the world. These stores and leases have also helped shopping centers get some money for otherwise unused space.

Other recent pop-up stores on the Strip include one for phone maker Samsung at Caesars Palace and a kiosk for online marketplace Amazon inside Fashion Show.

Online clothing retailer Revolve has plans for a long-term pop-up store and branded hotel suite inside the Palms next year.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109