In Las Vegas, Sitel plans to hire more than 400 employees

Call center company Sitel Group is kicking off its national hiring day on Tuesday, with plans to hire 486 full-time and seasonal employees in Las Vegas by the end of the year.

Sha'Tairha Williams, a trainer at Sitel Group, administers tests to applicants during a job fair for Sitel Group, a call center near McCarran Airport, in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A hallway at Sitel Group, a call center near McCarran Airport, in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sitel Group coaches Esteban Torres, left, and Jaquana Renteria interview applicants during a job fair for Sitel Group, a call center near McCarran Airport, in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jaquana Renteria, a coach at Sitel Group, interviews Mya Thomas during a job fair for Sitel Group, a call center near McCarran Airport, in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The company’s third annual national hiring day includes hiring initiatives all over North America. Last year’s event brought on 259 new employees to the Las Vegas location.

The company is looking to hire local contact center agents who would work with two of its largest clients, said Cassidy Klundt, the site director for Sitel’s Las Vegas location. The pay range is between $11 and $14 an hour and includes benefits such as medical, dental and paid time off.

Those interested in applying can bring their resume to the Sitel Group’s facility at 420 E Pilot Road on Tuesday. Candidates can also apply online at jobs.sitel.com. Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent.

