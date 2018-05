This location has a drive-thru lane and seats 54. In-N-Out, based in Irvine, California, has about 15 locations in the Las Vegas area.

In-N-Out has opened a new location in western Las Vegas, at Sahara Avenue and Hualapai way. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new In-N-Out at Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way is now open.

The restaurant employs about 50 people with starting wages at $12 an hour.

