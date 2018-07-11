In-N-Out planned for southwest Las Vegas

Hamburger fast food chain In-N-Out has a restaurant planned near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Sunset Road.

The exterior of an In-N-Out burger is shown. (Getty Images)

A construction start date hasn’t been set yet. But once construction starts, In-N-Out usually takes at least four months to build the restaurant and open.

“We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there given the growth in that area,” said Carl Arena, the company’s vice president of real estate and development.

Clark County issued construction permits for the new restaurant that detail $500,000 worth of work on the building.

Another In-N-Out planned near the intersection of Flamingo and Sandhill roads is still weeks away from opening. Arena said the company wants to open before summer ends at the earliest.

In-N-Out opened a location at Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way in May.

The chain has about 15 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley, according to its website.

