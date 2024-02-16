Indoor family entertainment center proposed near Fiesta Henderson site

Plans for a company to develop its first Nevada indoor family entertainment center just outside of Las Vegas have advanced in Henderson.

A rendering of a Rush Funplex indoor family entertainment center, one of these centers is proposed to be built across the street from the site of the old Fiesta Henderson. (Rush Funplex)

A rendering of the Rush Funplex indoor family entertainment center which could be built across the street from the site of the old Fiesta Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Plans for a company to develop its first Nevada indoor family entertainment center just outside of Las Vegas have advanced in Henderson.

Utah-based Rush Funplex received approval from the Henderson Planning Commission on Thursday to advance its plans to build its first location in Nevada near the site of the old Fiesta Henderson resort.

The Rush Funplex in Henderson will include bowling, laser tag, mini golf, go karts and arcade games, among other activities.

It’s unclear how soon the center could be developed.

“We certainly have great interest in expanding near the Las Vegas area,” a Rush Funplex spokesperson in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “While we have not reached an agreement with any specific development at this time, we hope to have additional details regarding any future plans soon.”

The center, if fully developed, would have about 68,000 square feet of space at 715 W. Lake Mead Parkway, according to planning documents submitted to the city of Henderson.

Documents filed with the city, show the center would employ 25 and operate 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The company said in its plans there is a “lack” of family entertainment centers in Henderson and adding a Rush Funplex center would fulfill an underserved need in the community.

The first Rush Funplex opened in Syracuse, Utah in 2013, said a company spokesperson. In total, Rush Funplex has six locations, four in Utah, one in Missouri and one planned for Kansas.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.