Indoor golf venue proposed for Henderson

The venue will include gaming and dining, according to plans for the project submitted to the city of Henderson.

Is Las Vegas returning to its roots? Officials promote ‘better value’ with new deals

An indoor hitting bay with a TrackMan simulator is one of the newest additions to Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas. (Lake Las Vegas)

An indoor golf venue, with dining, bar-service and gaming is proposed for Henderson

Chip Shots’ proposed 40,305-square-foot venue will be at 1473 E. Lake Mead Parkway, inside the Monument at Calico Ridge shopping center in Cadence, according to documents filed with the city of Henderson. The business is owned by Roseanne and Mark Mizell.

“Chip Shots, LLC is a veteran-owned indoor recreation and dining venue that combines advanced Trackman golf simulators with a casual, full-service restaurant and bar,” said Roseanne Mizell in documents submitted to the city of Henderson. “Designed to be inclusive, family-friendly, and community-focused, the venue offers a variety of events such as leagues, watch parties, and social gatherings.”

The proposed Henderson business will include five Trackman simulator bays, with total seating of up to six per bay, a dining area with around 40 seats and patio seating, according to submitted documents.

Proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Additionally, 24-hour access to the indoor simulator bays will be offered to “members only,” said the documents.

Previously, another golf simulator business of the same name was planned for Grand Flamingo Centre near West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway, but died in 2023 after construction never started. Roseanne Mizell told the Review-Journal they are not affiliated with the previous business and are an independent company.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.