Indoor pickleball chain announces opening of 1st Clark County courts

Henderson residents should get a new pickleball venue this fall.

Picklr, a Utah-based indoor pickleball chain, announced on Tuesday it will host a grand opening for its first Nevada location in Henderson in October.

The Henderson location will be at 1450 Horizon Ridge Parkway and is about 28,000 square feet, the release said. In addition to indoor pickleball courts the Picklr location will have a pro shop, private event space and offer court reservations.

Picklr announced in January plans to expand into Clark County and at the time the chain hoped to open its first location by July. The delay was due to it taking longer than expected to enter into a lease in Henderson and the timeline needed to obtain the permits to build out the location, a Picklr spokesperson said.

Picklr is set to open five locations in Clark County and two in Northern Nevada, a spokesperson said. Each Picklr location should employ about 16 to 19 people.

A franchise owner for the Clark County Picklr locations, Chirs Wood, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that after opening the Henderson location the next Picklr site could take about eight months to open, meaning a second location could be added in 2025. Wood said he wants to put Picklr locations near the 215 Beltway to improve their access to all county residents.

Picklr hopes to take advantage of high demand for pickleball courts in Southern Nevada even as local governments are trying to build more public courts.

“As local pickleball players, we have personally experienced the great difficulty of finding open and available courts, not to mention that outdoor courts are far less than ideal in our hot and windy desert climate,” said Wood and fellow franchise owner Shawn Hassett, in a statement. “The Picklr solves all our problems by having world-class indoor facilities and the opportunity to make court reservations. Everyone from novice to pro will find a reason to frequent our locations.”

Picklr is growing rapidly outside Clark County as well. The chain is set to open more than 300 locations across 35 states in the next few years, the release said.

