86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Inquiry about farm prices raises hopes for US-China trade talks

By Joe McDonald and Paul Wiseman The Associated Press
September 12, 2019 - 9:59 am
 

WASHINGTON — The United States and China traded conciliatory gestures, raising hopes they can de-escalate a standoff over trade that has shaken financial markets and cast gloom over the global economy.

In Beijing, China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday that Chinese importers are asking U.S. suppliers for prices of soybeans, pork and other farm goods. It’s a sign they might step up purchases of American agricultural products, a possible goodwill gesture ahead of talks next month aimed at ending the tariff war.

The statement from China followed President Donald Trump’s decision Wednesday to postpone a planned tariff hike on Chinese imports by two weeks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday that China asked that the tariff increase be rescheduled from Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Trump delayed the tariff hike to Oct. 15 in what Mnuchin called a “goodwill gesture to the Chinese.”

The Treasury secretary said mid-level U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet next week or the week after. Then a high-level Chinese delegation is likely to travel to Washington to meet with Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. “My expectation is they’ll be here in October unless something changes,” Mnuchin said.

The gestures Wednesday and Thursday appear meant to reduce tension ahead of the talks. U.S. stocks, highly sensitive to the ups and downs of the negotiations, rose in early trading before giving up most of the gains by late morning.

“These actions seem designed to get the China trade talks back on track,” said Amanda DeBusk, a partner at the law firm Dechert LLP.

By delaying his tariff hike, Trump allowed for the possibility they might make enough progress to avert the increase indefinitely. However, economists say a final agreement is unlikely this year.

The U.S.-China talks have basically gone nowhere for four months.

The world’s two biggest economies are fighting over Beijing’s ambitions to make China a world leader in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics. The United States, Europe, Japan and other trading partners charge that Beijing has resorted to predatory tactics as part of the campaign, including stealing trade secrets and forcing foreign firms to hand over technology to gain access to the Chinese market.

The U.S. and China have slapped import taxes on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s products in a tariff war that has weighed on global trade and economic growth and created uncertainty for businesses deciding where to situate factories, find suppliers and sell their products.

The two countries appeared to be nearing a deal in early May. But relations deteriorated and talks stalled after the U.S. accused China of reneging on earlier commitments.

“There have been so many ups and downs in the talks that it is hard to predict whether the new conciliatory actions will lead to a deal,” said DeBusk, a former Commerce Department trade official. “The economic situation may create additional impetus for a deal. On the other hand, the Chinese have a long-term horizon, and they may be reluctant to take a deal that could give Trump a victory for his re-election campaign. “

Earlier Wednesday, Beijing announced exemptions for 16 categories of American products from punitive duties. But it kept in place penalties on soybeans, the biggest U.S. export to China, and other farm goods. Those target farm states that supported Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The Chinese exemptions apply to raw materials needed by farmers and factories. A commerce ministry spokesman said they were granted if no alternative suppliers could be found or the increase would hurt Chinese industry or the economy.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In a March 2, 2018, file photo, a worker cleans big machine parts of presses manufacturer Schü ...
European Central Bank unveils stimulus for uncertain economy
By David McHugh The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank on Thursday delivered a new blast of monetary stimulus to help the economy in the face of uncertainties like the U.S.-China trade conflict and Brexit.

Dozens of supporters of a measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent cont ...
Calif. lawmakers OK bill giving protections to Uber drivers, gig workers
The Associated Press

The California Assembly has approved a bill that would provide new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft. If signed, as expected, it could have national implications.

President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities ...
In trade fights, Trump stirs up US allies, too
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

From Europe to Japan, President Trump has stirred up under-the-radar trade disputes that potentially could erupt within weeks or months with damaging consequences.