INSIDE BUSINESS

Golden Gaming names two new executives

Golden Gaming Inc. named Steve Arcana chief operating officer and Matthew Flandermeyer chief financial officer.

Sartini Enterprises named Rodney Atamian executive vice president and chief investment officer and Joe Stone vice president and chief financial officer.

