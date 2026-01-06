Interior designer dishes on working on the Vanderpump Hotel in Las Vegas

Meet Beth Campbell, who is working on the highly-anticipated hotel, is also a two-time published author and cancer survivor.

As the chief executive officer for Campbell House, an architectural interior design studio based in Las Vegas, Beth Campbell understands the importance of good marketing and is now working on one of the most talked about projects in the city, the Vanderpump Hotel.

She is also a two-time published author and cancer survivor and understands that life is all about peaks and valleys. Campbell took some time to talk to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about her journey and experience, and of course spilled some gossip on the famed hotel and family.

How did you get into your current position and what led you down that career path specifically?

When I was a child, I would come home from family gatherings and immediately start sketching the homes and venues we had just visited—then redraw them to improve the layout. My father noticed this passion and bought me a drafting table that week. That simple gesture sparked a lifelong love for design and the idea that a space could begin as a thought in my head and become a place where people live, work, and connect.

As my career evolved, I discovered something equally powerful: my true strength lies in global business—strategy, operations, and relationships. Today, I use those skills to elevate design solutions and create meaningful collaborations with clients around the world.

And none of this happened by chance. Through intentional mentorship and a relentless focus on learning from those I admired, I accelerated my path to starting my own business that now creates one-of-a-kind spaces for my clients. My journey is proof that passion, adaptability, and the right partnerships can transform not just careers—but entire industries.

Tell me about Campbell House and the goal with the company?

Campbell House, founded in 2021, is a full-service architectural interior design ﬁrm, with teams in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, and Portugal. Focused on high-engagement design solutions for hotels, food + beverage, entertainment, gaming, wellness and corporate workplaces, Campbell House openly and unapologetically puts our people and culture ﬁrst. Bringing the best talent to support our client’s needs, regardless of location, Campbell House delivers engagement design in an era of meaning and purpose.

The intention of our organization structure is to create an operational platform that allows our experts to do exactly what they are good at – design. Our business model differentiates us from the thickening crowd inside the design industry. Companies are either going large for global scalability or super small for boutique services. We believe there is a sweet spot that allow for both global scalability and nimble, concierge level service. Thus, Campbell House avoids the pitfalls of behemoth agencies and petite players.

Campbell House is unapologetically evolving the way experiences are created.

You are a cancer survivor, can you walk me through that journey and what it’s taught you as a person?

When I first learned I had cancer, my mind was flooded with a thousand thoughts—most of them not healthy. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt consumed me. But very quickly, I realized something critical: if I didn’t channel those thoughts constructively, they would control me.

I found my anchor in two simple practices—meditation and journaling. Every morning, I would meditate using Headspace, then capture my thoughts and feelings through writing. This became my ritual, my way of reclaiming clarity.

Life gives us gifts—yes, gifts—that often come disguised in turmoil and grief. These moments force a pause in the relentless drumbeat of our lives. Inside that pause, you discover what truly matters. You gain clarity about your purpose, your priorities, and your perspective.

That clarity changed everything for me—not just personally, but professionally. It taught me that resilience isn’t about powering through; it’s about pausing, reflecting, and then moving forward with intention.

You recently published your second book, what is it about and what was the whole publishing process like?

We all experience valleys in life—whether they come as obstacles, setbacks, betrayals, or simply poor decisions. “Lessons from the Valley” is a reminder that you are not alone. Many have walked this path before you, and many are walking it alongside you now.

In this book, I unpack my personal experiences of traversing life’s valleys. Whether the valley is framed by obstacles, setbacks, betrayals, or simply poor decisions, “Lessons from the Valley” is a reminder that we must go through these stages in life to sharpen our resolve, develop our perseverance, and strengthen our character.

No matter what your walk of life or the nature of your challenge, the reflections inside “Lessons from the Valley” are meant to resonate, inspire, and guide you through your own valley. I hope to offer comfort, clarity, and connection to anyone navigating their own valley. I want the reader to not only look for uncertainty, but to race toward it as soon as they recognize it so they can embrace the opportunity to find the best version of themselves.

I often liken the publishing process to the opening of a newly designed building. Both are full-on passion plays—whether you’re an author writing or a designer innovating, you pour your heart into creating a solution. Then comes the meticulous preparation: refining details, anticipating the user experience, and ensuring every element aligns with your vision.

And then the big day arrives—you open the building, or you publish the book. Suddenly, you’re exposed. Your ideas, your inner thoughts, your soul—laid bare for interpretation and critique. It’s raw, it’s nerve-racking, and yet, it’s incredibly invigorating.

For me, the greatest satisfaction comes from feedback—both good and bad—because it validates the work and fuels the next passion project. That’s the beauty of creation: it’s never static. It’s a continuous cycle of learning, evolving, and daring to share again.

We have to ask about The Vanderpump Hotel and any update/gossip on that, and what that project has been like to work on?

I’ve had the great fortune throughout my career to work alongside incredible clients—some famous, most not—but all remarkable partners in their own right. One project that stands out is the Vanderpump Hotel Las Vegas. From the ownership team at Caesars Entertainment to Lisa Vanderpump’s brand and design team, this has been an extraordinary collaboration.

We recently completed the design ideation phase and are now moving into procurement and construction, with a mid-2026 opening on the horizon. But beyond the design process, this project has been a masterclass in growth and learning for me.

Lisa Vanderpump is the consummate professional—her tireless work ethic and relentless pursuit of engaging the public through her brand are inspiring. While her celebrity status is captivating, what truly impresses me is her insightful design sensibility and her executive presence. She is, without question, one of the best businesswomen I’ve had the privilege to work alongside.

This project is built on the strong foundation of Caesars’ design and property operations team, fostering an environment where creativity thrives. Together, through the leadership of the Vanderpump Design Team, we are crafting a product that will delight and engage guests for years to come.

