Intermountain Health makes acquisition to increase patient’s access to care

What does a Federal Reserve rate cut mean for your finances?

Intermountain Health will acquire a Las Vegas-based radiology company to increase patient’s access to care.

Intermountain Health has signed an agreement to acquire Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging, an outpatient radiology imaging company, according to a news release. The phased acquisition will start on Jan. 1.

Intermountain will acquire all SDMI’s 12 imaging locations across the valley, as well as their over 550 affiliated or employed radiologists, technologists and staff. According to the release, the addition of SDMI’s imaging centers in Southern Nevada will “enhance patient access to high-quality, cost-effective care.”

“We are thrilled to welcome SDMI to Intermountain, expanding our ability to care for patients across their entire medical journey here in Las Vegas,” said Jon Woozley, interim chief medical officer and associate chief medical officer for advanced practice for Intermountain Health’s Desert Region. “Increased access to top-notch imaging services will not only contribute to an improved community experience with health care but also improve their overall health outcomes.”

All of SDMI’s affiliated radiologists are accredited by the American Board of Radiology and are members of the American College of Radiology, with most being subspecialized in areas like women’s imaging, interventional radiology or pediatric radiology, according to a news release. Staff are also trained in over 2,000 procedures, including mammogram screening and chemotherapy port placements.

SDMI is a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence and is accredited by The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care; accredited in Stereotactic Breast Biopsy by the American College of Radiology; and designated a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology.

Currently, Intermountain has 80 clinics at over 65 locations across Southern Nevada. Additionally, they have plans to break ground on Nevada’s first standalone children’s hospital at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.