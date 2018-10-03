Investors planning to revive Toys R Us, Babies R Us

A group of investors is planning a comeback for Toys R Us, in the latest twist for the troubled retail brand.

Shoppers line up before opening at the Toys R Us at 1425 W. Sunset Road in Henderson for the first day of their liquidation sale Friday, March 23, 2018. Toys R Us might make a comeback if a group of investors has its way. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

In this July 30, 1996, file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart over a graphic of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the giraffe at the Toys R Us store in Raritan, N.J. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)

A group of investors is planning a comeback for Toys R Us, in the latest twist for the troubled retail brand.

The group, made up of secured lenders, said Tuesday it’s scrapping an auction for intellectual property assets because it didn’t receive any bids that were better than its own.

The investors said they’ll work with potential partners to develop new ideas for stores in the U.S. and other countries “that could bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way.”

The reorganized company will control trademarks, e-commerce assets and data related to the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.

Toys R Us liquidated its U.S. business earlier this year, after filing for Chapter 11 reorganization following a leveraged buyout that hobbled the company.