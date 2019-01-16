Invitation Homes names new CEO of company

As head of the company, Dallas Tanner will earn an annual base salary of $700,000, and his target bonus this year will be 150 percent of his annual base pay, according to a securities filing .

A home that was listed for rent by Invitation Homes at 9330 Weeping Water Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Invitation Homes, a big single-family housing landlord in Las Vegas and other cities, has a new top boss.

The Dallas-based company announced Wednesday that its board named Dallas Tanner as president and chief executive officer.

Tanner, 38, was previously Invitation’s chief investment officer and had been interim president since August, when then-chief executive Fred Tuomi took a personal leave of absence.

At the time, the company said Tuomi would temporarily step aside “to care for a family member’s medical issue.”

As head of the company, Tanner will earn an annual base salary of $700,000, and his target bonus this year will be 150 percent of his annual base pay, according to a securities filing.

New York financial giant The Blackstone Group launched Invitation to buy rental houses around the country after the real estate market crashed.

As of Sept. 30, Invitation owned 82,260 single-family rental homes, including 2,688 in the Las Vegas area, a securities filing shows.

