IRS has undeliverable tax refunds

The check is no longer in the mail, but the Internal Revenue Service says it wants to pay about 1,376 Southern Nevadans an average income tax refund of $1,176.

The IRS has checks totaling $1.6 million that it mailed to taxpayers in the area, only to get the mail back as undeliverable, spokesman Raphael Tulino said.

This typically happens when the taxpayer moves and fails to leave a forwarding address with the U.S. Postal Service.

“The IRS would like to reunite these taxpayers with their money as soon as possible,” Tulino said in a statement. “All we need is an updated address, and the check will be on its way.”

Taxpayers who did not receive refund checks can visit IRS.gov online and look under “Where’s My Refund?”

The taxpayer then provides the IRS with his or her Social Security number, filing status and amount of the refund show in the 2006 tax return. Alternatively, the taxpayer may call (800) 829-1954 to get assistance.

Most taxpayers have already received income tax refund checks, but Tulino said about three quarters of taxpayers in Nevada could benefit from a tax credit for a portion of their retirement savings.

The credit helps offset part of the first $2,000 workers voluntarily contribute to Individual Retirement Accounts and 401(k) retirement programs, as well as similar retirement programs for local government employees and nonprofit workers.

Qualified taxpayers may want to make contributions to these retirement programs before year’s end to qualify for a credit up to $1,000 per person or $2,000 for a couple.

The tax credit is available to married couples with incomes up to $52,000 in 2007 or $53,000 in 2008.

