Welcome to another history lesson that you didn’t ask for, but got anyway. Have you ever heard the phrase “Martyrs of the Race Course”? You probably haven’t because up until the queen that is Beyoncé posted a picture on her still mysterious Been Country website, I hadn’t either. The term refers to what some historians believe to be the first Memorial Day celebration in the United States, when recently freed black southerners in Charleston, South Carolina, held a large-scale memorial gathering to honor the lives of Union soldiers who had died at a Confederate prison camp at the Washington Race Course.

While it isn’t exactly clear how the tradition evolved into what we know today as Memorial Day, the influence cannot be overstated. Solemn as the day might be, if you find yourself needing to make a last-minute grocery run for your Memorial Day barbecue, you might be asking, “Is Costco open on Memorial Day?” Of course, a planner like you wouldn’t wait until the last minute, would you?

Is Costco Open on Memorial Day?

If you’re anything like me, you’re already planning out the day down to the exact moment to fire up your Traeger Pellet Grill, but we get it, life can be hectic, and sometimes getting through the day is about all you can manage. The good thing is, there’s still plenty of time before May 26, so you can run and pick up all the ketchup, mustard, and hot dog buns you’ll need for the big day. The only downside is that if you’ve recently made the switch to shopping at Costco, you’ll want to get a move on.

The larger-than-life warehouse chain will be closed on Memorial Day in honor of the holiday. They’ll open back up the following day at regular store hours if you happen to find yourself with more leftovers than you can give away and need to grab some to-go boxes. Now that we know more about the origins of the holiday, we can’t wait to get out and celebrate this year.

Here’s to honoring the lives and contributions of those who came before us and continuing to spread love wherever we go. Happy Memorial Day!