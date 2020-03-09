Islands restaurant in Summerlin to close this weekend

Islands Fine Burgers Drinks at Canyon Pointe shopping center will close on Wednesday, according to a manager at the restaurant.

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks at 10810 W. Charleston Blvd. in Summerlin is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks at Canyon Pointe shopping center will close on Sunday, according to a statement from the company, making way for Hash House A Go Go.

“For more than 12 years, Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks has proudly served the Summerlin community. Unfortunately, we’ve made the difficult decision to close this location on March 15,” according to the statement. “It has been our privilege to be part of this great area, and we thank our loyal guests for their support.”

The location is the Islands chain’s only restaurant in Nevada, according to its website. Hash House A Go Go is expected to open in July at the spot, 10810 W. Charleston Blvd. It will be that restaurant’s sixth Las Vegas Valley location and its first in Summerlin.

