IT firm SYKES Enterprises closing Las Vegas office

SYKES Enterprises, a U.S. firm that provides customer service and information technology support, told the state it is closing its Las Vegas office.

The company filed a WARN Act notice with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Jan. 26, saying it intends to close its Las Vegas operations effective April 1. More than 240 employees will be affected, according to the company’s notice.

Hayley Westwood, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement to the Review-Journal that the firm “is responsive to the needs of the market and our clients in a constantly changing business landscape. To meet the changing needs of our clients, a business decision was made to close the SYKES Las Vegas site on April 1.”

The company said it informed its employees of the closure the same day it notified state officials. It is among the first major layoffs in the state so far this year.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s website, a 60-day notice is required if a company with at least 100 full-time employees plans to lay off at least 50 people at a single site. Employers who do not comply with the WARN Act are liable to pay each affected employee an amount equal to back pay and benefits for the violation period, which can last up to 60 days.

Westwood added that while the Vegas office is closing, the company is encouraging affected employees to apply for open positions with the its work-at-home division.

“We hope our employees can take advantage of this opportunity,” added Westwood. “SYKES values and will miss its longstanding relationship with the Las Vegas community. Our employees have dedicated time to many local organizations throughout the region and we are grateful for the partnerships we’ve developed.”

