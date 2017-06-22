Italian clothing brand Stefano Ricci opening 2nd Strip store

This rendering shows upscale clothing brand Stefano Ricci, which plans to open a store at Wynn Plaza in November. The brand has one location at the Shops at Crystals. (Alfred Chan/Stefano Ricci)

Upscale clothing brand Stefano Ricci plans to open a store at Wynn Plaza in November. The brand has one location at the Shops at Crystals. Courtesy of Alfred Chan/Stefano Ricci

Stefano Ricci will open its second location on the Strip, this time at Wynn Plaza.

The Italian clothing brand is scheduled to open around Nov. 15, company President Alfred Chan said. The upscale and affluent guests of the Wynn helped to sell the brand on space inside the property.

The brand’s first Strip location is at the Shops at Crystals. The brand has no plans for a third Strip location, Chan said.

The Ricci company started in Florence in 1972 and has grown to 50-plus stores worldwide, mostly in Europe and East Asia. The brand opened on the Strip to help popularize its name with Americans and international tourists not yet familiar with the name.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.