J.Crew closing all locations amid virus spread

Citing an effort to practice social distancing, retailer J.Crew announced it would be temporarily closing all of its locations including those of its subsidiary brand Madewell.

J.Crew Chief Executive Jan Singer said Monday the closures would be effective immediately and run until March 28.

Store associates for both J.Crew and Madewell will still be paid during the time frame, according to the parent company.

Customers will still able to shop on J.Crew and Madewell’s website.

Madewell said it will also cancel all of its community events and cautioned customers “may experience shipping delays as we have implemented a social distancing plan as a precaution for the teams in our distribution centers and this may temporarily slow processing.”

As of March 2, J.Crew operates 140 Madewell stores including one at Downtown Summerlin, 170 J.Crew Factory stores including its shop at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and 182 J.Crew retail stores.

