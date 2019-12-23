56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Business

Japan looks to Nevada as it considers gaming regulations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2019 - 10:05 am
 

Earlier this month, former Nevada Gaming Control Board chair Becky Harris found herself a long way from home.

Harris, along with Cooper Levenson attorney Scott Rasmussen, spent five days in Japan, meeting with integrated resort promotion officials in both Osaka and Tokyo to discuss things like project timelines and gaming regulations.

“Japan is still working on creating their regulatory environment, so there’s a lot of speculation as to what that could look like,” Harris said. “One of the models that Japan is looking at is Nevada, so there were some questions about the way that Nevada regulations work.”

This isn’t the first time Japanese gaming heads have met with experts from Nevada, and it won’t be the last. According to analysts, the country is looking toward Nevada’s regulatory structure as it gets ready to issue three gaming licenses. While bids are coming in from operators from around the world, experts say these discussions could give Nevada-based operators a leg up in the competition.

A model for Japan

Japan is set to reveal its regulatory scheme the summer of 2020. Rasmussen said it’s easy to see why the country is looking at Nevada as that deadline grows near.

“Our industry is very transparent. … It has the longest history in casino regulations, it has shown a propensity for doing and taking very hard stances at times where it’s needed,” he said.

Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon said that’s just the kind of regulatory system Japan is looking for.

“The country is highly focused on holding up the highest levels of integrity and enforcement in the gaming sector,” Beynon said. “Nevada, in our view holds those (standards) with strong policies, procedures and enforcement policies. … We believe Japan can greatly learn from Nevada.”

While other regulatory structures may be more strict in certain areas, Rasmussen said they “don’t have the depth of experience, knowledge and academic” sources found in Nevada.

Japan is feeling pressure to have a scrupulous regulatory system because of an “extraordinary level” of problem gambling in the country, according to Beynon. In 2014, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reported that an estimated 5.36 million people in Japan — about 5 percent of the adult population — suffer from problem gambling.

There are a few legal gambling options available in Japan today, including bets on horse racing, and lotteries. The country also has games in a gambling gray-zone, like Pachinko. Players pay to play the pinball-like game for prizes, which they can then exchange for cash at a nearby window-front not operated by the Pachinko parlors.

“Not everything (from Nevada’s regulatory structure) is going to be applicable to Japan, but it’s a good framework to get started,” Bussmann said. “I think (Japan) will be as strict. I think there are certain issues they’ll be stricter on.”

Impact on Nevada

Bussmann said Nevada’s relation with Japan will give local operators a leg up in the competition as they fight to receive one of three integrated resort bids.

The spots are highly coveted. Some predict the country’s gaming market will be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open, making Japan the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macao. In comparison, Nevada’s gross gaming revenue was $11.9 billion in 2018.

Sands, Wynn, MGM, Hard Rock International, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and Rush Street Gaming have expressed interest in building in Japan, along with a slew of other international operators.

“Those that operate in Nevada versus other jurisdiction, or at least have a Nevada license, will have a leg up on those that do not, just because of the regulatory adherence that we have to have in Nevada,” Bussmann said.

Rasmussen said others in the gaming industry, such as slot machine operators and tech companies, could also see benefits from this relationship.

He said Japan is hoping these U.S.-based gaming companies can expand to the Japanese market. That could help the businesses, which have been facing a dip in gaming in Las Vegas over the years, sell more units elsewhere.

“They want our industry to expand to their market. And I hope we’re wanting to do that,” Rasmussen said. “We have an industry that is slowly regressing, it’s slowly going down in overall numbers. Here’s a country saying please come, please help us, please be a part of our industry.”

Both Rasmussen and Harris are back in Nevada, but they said their trip won’t be the end of conversations between the state and Japan. Rasmussen said a group of Japanese gaming representatives have a Nevada trip planned for February, where they’ll be meeting with different state regulators and academics to discuss regulatory practices.

“I think there will definitely be a good relationship between Nevada and Japan in the years to come,” Bussmann said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World construction update - Video
Resorts World Las Vegas continues its construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the newest updates in the construction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Rose Parkway Construction - Video
St. Rose Parkway continues to have construction along the six-and-a-half mile road. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Eli Segall go over the construction projects that are coming to Henderson.
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In an Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Mui ...
737 Max troubles bring down Boeing CEO Muilenburg
By Cathy Bussewitz The Associated Press

The Chicago manufacturer said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg is stepping down immediately. The board’s current chairman David Calhoun will officially take over on January 13.

Joseph Segel (QVC)
Joseph Segel, QVC and Franklin Mint founder, dead at 88
The Associated Press

Joseph Segel, a “quintessential entrepreneur” who founded the home-shopping network QVC, has died, the company that owns the channel announced. He was 88.