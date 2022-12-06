Japanese discount store announces third valley location in Henderson

Popular Japanese discount retailer Daiso announced it would be hosting a two-day grand opening for its latest store in Henderson.

Japanese discount store Daiso is expanding by adding a third store in the Las Vegas Valley, nearly a year after its first Nevada location popped up.

The popular retail chain, known for selling items around $1.50, announced Tuesday it will host a two-day grand opening starting Dec. 17 for its Henderson location, 10405 S. Eastern Ave.

The first 100 customers at the 10 a.m. grand opening on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 will receive goodie and mystery bags with a minimum $30 purchase.

When the company held its grand openings at Downtown Summerlin and at Arroyo Market Square, hundreds of shoppers could be seen standing in long lines waiting for the doors to open.

Its newest 4,800-square-foot retail shop will feature gifts, decor, school and office supplies, kitchenware, electronics, “kawaii,” or cute, items and Asian snacks.

The Henderson location will be Daiso’s 89th U.S. store, joining nearly 6,000 stores worldwide.

The retailer said it plans to open 20-25 additional locations by the end of 2023, including its first store in Arizona in early 2023.

