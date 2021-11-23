71°F
Japanese discount store Daiso opening 3 Las Vegas-area locations

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2021 - 10:55 am
 
Updated November 23, 2021 - 3:28 pm
A signage indicating the opening of Daiso, a Japanese discount store very popular in California, located in the area south of the main Downtown Summerlin, is posted on its future storefront, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near I-215 and Rainbow Boulevard, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A signage indicating the opening of Daiso, a Japanese discount store very popular in California, located in the area south of the main Downtown Summerlin, is posted on its future storefront, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
A signage indicating the opening of Daiso, a Japanese discount store very popular in California, located in the area south of the main Downtown Summerlin, is posted on its future storefront, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye

A popular Japanese discount-store chain plans to open at least three locations in the Las Vegas Valley, making its debut in Nevada as part of a broader plan to expand in the U.S.

Daiso aims to open a store this year or in early 2022 at Arroyo Market Square, off Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, and next spring or early summer at Downtown Summerlin, off Sahara Avenue and the Beltway, according to ROI Commercial Real Estate associate Jonathan Serrano.

Both locations have “Coming Soon” signage for the company.

Serrano said Daiso will occupy about 6,000 square feet at Arroyo Market and an estimated 5,000 square feet in Summerlin. It has also signed a lease for a location in Henderson and is negotiating a few other deals, said Serrano, whose clients include Daiso.

The retailer carries a wide range of items such as stationery, home decor, kitchen essentials and pet toys. Its products are typically priced at $1.50.

Daiso boasts 3,620 stores in Japan and more than 2,200 worldwide in 24 countries and regions as of February 2021, according to its website.

Its first U.S. store opened in 2005, and it now has more than 77 locations in California, Washington, Texas, New York and New Jersey.

Efforts to speak with Daiso were unsuccessful.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter. Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

