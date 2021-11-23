Japanese discount store opening 2 Las Vegas locations

Popular Japanese discount store Daiso plans to open at least two locations in Las Vegas, making its debut in Nevada as part of a broader plan to expand its store count in the U.S.

A signage indicating the opening of Daiso, a Japanese discount store very popular in California, located in the area south of the main Downtown Summerlin, is posted on its future storefront, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye

The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near I-215 and Rainbow Boulevard, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near I-215 and Rainbow Boulevard, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A signage indicating the opening of Daiso, a Japanese discount store very popular in California, located in the area south of the main Downtown Summerlin, is posted on its future storefront, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye

A signage indicating the opening of Daiso, a Japanese discount store very popular in California, located in the area south of the main Downtown Summerlin, is posted on its future storefront, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye

Popular Japanese discount store Daiso plans to open at least two locations in Las Vegas, making its debut in Nevada as part of a broader plan to expand its store count in the U.S.

The retail chain will open a store at Arroyo Market Square, near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, and a second location at Downtown Summerlin, near Trader Joe’s, according to ROI Commercial Real Estate associate Jonathan Serrano.

Serrano said Daiso will occupy about 6,000 square feet at Arroyo Market Square and an estimated 5,000 square feet in Downtown Summerlin. He said both locations are expected to be open by late spring 2022.

Daiso, whose items are typically priced at $1.50, carries a wide range of items such as stationery, home decor, kitchen essentials and pet toys.

The company has 3,620 stores in Japan and more than 2,200 stores worldwide in 24 countries and regions as of February 2021, according to its website. Its first U.S. store opened in 2005, and it now has more than 77 locations in California, Washington,Texas, New York and New Jersey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Eli Segall contributed to this report.