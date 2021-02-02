68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 - 1:28 pm
 
Updated February 2, 2021 - 1:30 pm
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS ...
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Jeff Bezos attends the premiere of "The Post" at The ...
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Jeff Bezos attends the premiere of "The Post" at The Newseum in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the Nati ...
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

NEW YORK — Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

MOST READ
1
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
3
$85K table game jackpot hits for California visitor
$85K table game jackpot hits for California visitor
4
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
5
Fremont Street Experience hiring for several openings
Fremont Street Experience hiring for several openings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Pharmacist Evelyn Kim, wears a mask and gloves at th ...
Pharmacies set to receive COVID vaccine next week
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Drug stores have become a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines, and the industry is capable of vaccinating tens of millions of people monthly.

Unless you can point to a tax code section that states that certain income isn’t included in ...
Here’s what you must report to avoid an IRS audit
By Michael Keenan GoBankingRates

Unless you can point to a tax code section that states that certain income isn’t included in your taxable income, the income is considered taxable.