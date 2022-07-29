Jeremy Aguero lands familiar position after Raiders stint

After a brief stint as chief operations and analytics officer with the Raiders, Jeremy Aguero has returned to his former employer, Applied Analysis.

Jeremy Aguero, seen at the M Resort in August 2021 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a brief stint working in the professional sports world, Jeremy Aguero has returned to a familiar home.

Aguero told the Review-Journal Thursday that he rejoined Applied Analysis, a Las Vegas-based advisory services firm, after a seven-month stint as chief operations and analytics officer with the Raiders.

He was with the firm previously since 1997 before departing last October for his position with the Raiders. Aguero resigned from the Raiders in May without noting a reason, just one day before former interim president Dan Ventrelle was fired by the team.

Aguero returns as principal analyst with the firm, according to the firm’s website, the same position he held previously.

Known as the top economist in Las Vegas, Aguero played a vital role in the Raiders’ relocation to Southern Nevada and the process that led to the construction of Allegiant Stadium. He was a regular at Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority board meetings, giving financial presentations to the board.

Groups from large corporations, unions, state and local governments and sports teams have pegged Aguero for his financial expertise.

