Jim Murren: ‘It is not your public right to not wear a mask’

Jim Murren, the head of Nevada’s coronavirus response team, said Tuesday the state can do a better job as it waits for when a vaccine is broadly available in the state.

A screenshot of Jim Murren, chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, speaking during a virtual Las Vegas Perspective, Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020.

“It is not your public right to not wear a mask,” Murren said in a morning presentation hosted by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Murren, the chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, said people must be vigilant with social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Las Vegas is not going to be able to recover until employers and visitors feel safe, and that confidence only comes from from testing and contact tracing, he said.

