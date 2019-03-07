Job fair being hosted in Las Vegas at end of month

Veronica Arreguin, a personnel analyst with the Clark County School District, left, assists a potential job applicant during a hiring fair held by CCSD at Coronado High School in Henderson on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dozens of employers are expected to attend a job fair March 26 in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Enclave, 5810 S. Eastern Ave. near Russell Road, according to a Clark County news release.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center are hosting it.

“Our residents are looking for new jobs and careers, and we are excited to offer this job fair as an opportunity to connect with a variety of local employers in a central location and in a welcoming atmosphere,” Gibson said in the release.

More than 30 employers are registered for the fair, including retailers, hotels and casinos, security companies, health care providers, area police and fire departments and local government agencies, the release said.

Those who plan to attend should dress for success, bring at least 30 copies of their resumes and be prepared to interview.

Education and training opportunities are also available, the release said.

Employers and job seekers interested in attending are encouraged to register through Workforce Connections at nvcareercenter.org/springjobfair. Registration is not a requirement but it is helpful to organizers.