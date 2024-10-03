Job searching? Giant online retailer hiring 2K in Nevada
The retailer with six fulfillment centers across the valley is gearing up to hire for the holiday season and expects positions to fill up quickly.
Amazon.com is looking to fill 2,000 jobs across the state of Nevada for the holiday season.
Pay starts at $18-per-hour and each role offers immediate health benefits and education programs, like their Career Choice program, are available, the company said in an announcement. They expect positions to fill up quickly and encourage those interested to apply soon.
The company has six fulfillment centers across the valley, including one 855,000-square-foot, mega-warehouse near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“Amazon’s continued investment in Southern Nevada strengthens the region’s economic resilience, said Tina Quigley, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, in a statement. “By creating hundreds of seasonal jobs, Amazon connects residents to opportunities and ultimately career pathways that advance the prosperity of the Southern Nevada economy.”
Over the past three years, seasonal workers have seen a 15 percent wage increase and Amazon has invested $2.2 billion nationally into additional pay for customer fulfillment and transportation employees.
Across the country, the company will be hiring 250,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in customer fulfillment and transportation.
