JobFest 2021 seeks to fill 16K positions

State officials are set to hold massive job fair Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center where about 180 employers will be seeking to fill some 16,000 positions.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

State officials are set to kick off a job fair Tuesday morning with about 180 employers looking to fill about 16,000 positions.

JobFest 2021 will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall, where many employers plan to hire on the spot, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday. He said about 2,500 people pre-registered for the event and thousands of walk-ins are expected — and welcome.

The job market has changed in Nevada and certain industry jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic may not return, Sisolak said. JobFest could present job seekers with options they may not have previously considered and remove the hassle of individually seeking and sending out job applications, he said.

“Hopefully, there’ll be some happy people walking out of there tomorrow with a new job,” Sisolak said Monday.

Employers expected at the job fair include Amazon, Arizona Charlie’s, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Clark County, the state of Nevada, MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas Urban League, University Medical Center and Vegas PBS.

Sisolak, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development are putting on the job fair, which will include skills training as well as COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. Parking and admission are free.

Nevada JobConnect and other agencies will be there to connect job seekers with resources to learn new skills and find new careers, officials said in a release.

