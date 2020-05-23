Jobless gig workers now able to file weekly claims for assistance

After a two-and-a-half hour delay on Saturday, gig workers, contractors and self-employed workers in Nevada can begin filing weekly claims for financial assistance online.

Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a two-and-a-half hour delay on Saturday morning, gig workers, contractors and self-employed workers in Nevada can begin filing weekly claims for financial assistance online.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced that it had launched an updated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system online at the EmployNV website Saturday morning. The department had planned to launch the system, which is independent of the state’s traditional unemployment insurance system, at 8 a.m.

An earlier statement from DETR said the department had worked with vendor Geographic Solutions overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning to launch the new filing system but it was not ready to go live at 8 a.m.

“We have been working tirelessly to provide this essential functionality of the PUA filing process. We know there is a great deal of interest and demand for weekly filing and expect our call center and claims portal to be very busy today,” said DETR Director Heather Korbulic in a Saturday statement. “Staff will continue to work, including the upcoming holiday, to ensure this functionality is available for Nevadans.”

The PUA filing system is one of three unemployment-related provisions under the $2 trillion stimulus bill approved by Congress that makes independent contractors and self-employed workers eligible for unemployment benefits. The assistance is also made available to gig workers — short-term or temporary workers who usually connect with customers using an online platform such as Uber, Lyft or Instacart.

According to the latest DETR news release, PUA claimants must be able and available to work, have prior earnings in Nevada or a job offer to work in Nevada and must not be eligible for any unemployment insurance benefits.

The first payments are expected to be made beginning Wednesday. May 27. PUA claimants can contact the call center for questions at (800) 603-9681 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon. Resources and updated information on the PUA system can be found online at detr.nv.gov/pua.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.