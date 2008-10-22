Joël Robuchon lauded again by Michelin

The restaurant and hotel ratings in the Michelin Guide Las Vegas 2009 have been announced, and they don’t present any surprises. Not that David McIntyre is complaining.

3075015

The restaurant and hotel ratings in the Michelin Guide Las Vegas 2009 have been announced, and they don’t present any surprises. Not that David McIntyre is complaining.

McIntyre is vice president of food and beverage for the MGM Grand, home to Joël Robuchon, which for the second consecutive year was the only Las Vegas restaurant awarded Michelin’s vaunted three-star rating. Michelin granted its three-star honors to only six restaurants in the United States, and 69 worldwide.

“We’re very happy,” McIntyre said Monday. “I think that goes without saying.”

The secret, he added, is not only dedication to quality but also to consistency.

McIntyre acknowledged that inclusion on the exclusive list means an increase in business — as much as 20 percent to 25 percent since last year’s awards were announced.

“With respect to that, this is one of the restaurants that we haven’t seen any fallout on” from the weak economy and subsequent decline in visitor numbers, McIntyre said. “The restaurant has improved significantly year over year.”

Joël Robuchon features a seven-course white truffle menu for $398, a 16-course menu for $385 and six courses for $250, all without wine. There’s also an a la carte menu.

McIntyre said customers “come from all walks of life” and include a repeat clientele of 15 percent to 25 percent, spread between Joël Robuchon and sister restaurant L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, also at MGM Grand.

Other Michelin restaurant awards announced Monday included Alex (Wynn Las Vegas), Restaurant Guy Savoy (Caesars Palace) and Picasso (Bellagio), two stars; and Alize (Palms), Andre’s French Restaurant (401 S. Sixth St.), Aureole and Mix (Mandalay Bay), Bradley Ogden (Caesars Palace), Daniel Boulud Brasserie and Wing Lei (Wynn Las Vegas), DJT (Trump International Hotel), L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Le Cirque and Michael Mina (Bellagio), Nobu (Hard Rock Hotel) and Restaurant Charlie (Palazzo), one star. In all, 140 restaurants are rated in the guide, and this year’s edition includes a list of 13 restaurants offering simple menus for less than $25.

Michelin also awarded one local resort its highest honor for hotel excellence.

Wynn Las Vegas earned Five Red Pavilions from Michelin. It’s the second consecutive year Wynn grabbed the top accolade. Just seven properties nationwide won the honor. The other six were in New York City.

Andrew Pascal, president of Wynn Las Vegas, said the hotel’s achievement comes from extensive training, coaching and recognition of employees.

“Those things have allowed us to create a culture of service here that people really understand,” he said. “It starts with employees recognizing that they need to be compassionate, caring and focused on every guest, that every guest matters. That’s really challenging in resorts of our size.”

Michelin also selected Wynn as the site for the Wednesday debut party of its four American guides, which profile and rate eateries and hotels in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. It’ll be the second year Wynn has hosted the unveiling.

“We get to have all these very discriminating and accomplished service professionals enjoy our facility and get a sense for what we’re all about, and it gives us an opportunity to thank and acknowledge them,” Pascal said.

Five local resorts won Four Red Pavilions. They are Bellagio, Caesars Palace, the Palazzo, the Ritz-Carlton at Lake Las Vegas and Trump International.

Contact reporter Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Review-Journal writer Jennifer Robison contributed to this report.