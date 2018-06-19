Jon Smith Subs opens first Las Vegas-area location

Jon Smith Subs, a restaurant chain known for grilled sandwiches, has opened its first Las Vegas-area location.

Meatballs sandwich (24-7PressRelease)

The 1,400-square-foot restaurant, near the intersection of Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway, opened June 11 and is set to hold a grand opening Thursday.

The first 50 customers in line by 10:30 a.m. Thursday get free subs for a year, the chain said.

The restaurant seats 35 and is open seven days a week.

The chain chose a new restaurant in Las Vegas because of how many people like to eat out and the growing housing market, according to a company statement.

Jon Smith Subs has 13 locations in Florida and Ohio with 9 upcoming openings in 5 different states.

