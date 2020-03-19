JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 bank branches in US

Chase has 56 locations in Nevada, including 49 in the Las Vegas Valley.

In this Nov. 29, 2018, photo, a Chase Bank logo is attached to an exterior wall at a bank location, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

JPMorgan Chase will be temporarily closing 1,000 branches nationwide on Thursday, including some in Nevada, as part of a measure to limit employee and customer exposure to the coronavirus.

Customers will still be able to use the branch’s ATMs.

A company spokesperson didn’t have details on which branches in Nevada would be closing but said customers can check Chase’s website to locate the closed branches.

This week, the company made changes to its hours of operation for the more than 4,000 branches that will remain open.

Doors will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, while Saturday hours will remain the same.

The company said in a statement most open branches have a drive-up or teller partition glass to safeguard employees and customers. It also said advisors in the branch such as small-business bankers, home lending and finance advisers have the option to work from home to help reduce the number of employees at each location.

