Business

Judge holds hearing regarding Nevada employment agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2020 - 9:03 am
 

A Nevada judge scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine whether the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is following the rules he laid down last week.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Barry Breslow ordered the state’s employment department to begin paying some gig workers and independent contractors on Tuesday, though it wasn’t clear Wednesday whether the state had started paying them.

Breslow issued a writ of mandamus telling DETR it had to resume paying self-employed and independent workers who received money under their benefits program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, before the state froze their funds. The judge also ordered DETR to consider eligible PUA claimants who were working fewer hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic but hadn’t completely ceased working. The department previously denied those workers’ claims.

Breslow said last week he was looking for progress, not perfection, from DETR at Thursday’s hearing.

Among the areas Breslow wanted to see DETR’s progress in addressing:

— A backlog of claimants caught “in no man’s land” who are unsure whether they are eligible for PUA and traditional unemployment benefits.

— Prioritization for first-week filers.

— Why some people claimed PUA benefits in late February and early March, before the COVID-19 shutdown in Nevada began.

The Review-Journal will livestream the hearing on its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

