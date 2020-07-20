Judge to hear lawsuit against state over delays in paying PUA claims — WATCH LIVE

A hearing in the class-action lawsuit that could impact Nevada’s gig, independent and self-employed workers is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Gig workers gather with signs and wave to passing motorists along E. Washington Ave. to protest the Nevada unemployment office in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In the 9 a.m. Zoom hearing, a Nevada judge is expected to decide whether the state’s employment bureau must immediately pay out pending benefits claims in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program or otherwise address claims processing issues.

The lawsuit, filed in June against the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, seeks judicial intervention from District Judge Barry Breslow. The judge appointed a special hearing master, attorney Jason Guinasso, to gather additional information and submit a report that could further inform the judge’s decision. He submitted his comprehensive, 310-page report on Friday and identified eight primary “bottlenecks” and “fractures” hampering the PUA claims process.

State and DETR officials contend the department is battling rampant fraud in the unemployment benefits system and must decipher each claim’s legitimacy before paying it out. An attorney representing the plaintiffs, Mark Thierman of law firm Thierman Buck, has argued the department is taking too long to process pending PUA claims and should pay out the ones that appear at face value to be legitimate.

