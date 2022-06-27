July 4th fireworks sales start today — here’s what you need to know

Clark County has many restrictions for fireworks that locals and visitors should be aware of before lighting them over the July 4th holiday.

An example sales stand is set up at the Phantom Fireworks warehouse as workers prepare for the start of fireworks sales season on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sales of Safe-N-Sane fireworks are permitted from June 28 until 12:01 a.m. July 5.(Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andrew Thomas moves a pallet of fireworks at the Phantom Fireworks warehouse as workers prepare for the start of fireworks sales season on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sales of Safe-N-Sane fireworks are permitted from June 28 until 12:01 a.m. July 5.(Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Woodin organizes boxes in a trailer at the Phantom Fireworks warehouse to prepare for the start of fireworks sales season on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sales of Safe-N-Sane fireworks are permitted from June 28 until 12:01 a.m. July 5.(Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks sit in the warehouse at Phantom Fireworks as workers prepare for the start of fireworks sales season on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sales of Safe-N-Sane fireworks are permitted from June 28 until 12:01 a.m. July 5.(Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Safe and Sane labeled fireworks sit in the warehouse at Phantom Fireworks as workers prepare for the start of fireworks sales season on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sales of Safe-N-Sane fireworks are permitted from June 28 until 12:01 a.m. July 5.(Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andrew Thomas, from left, James Thomas and James Woodin, organize boxes of fireworks at the Phantom Fireworks warehouse to prepare for the start of fireworks sales season on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sales of Safe-N-Sane fireworks are permitted from June 28 until 12:01 a.m. July 5.(Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fourth of July firework sales start Tuesday, and many Las Vegas Valley residents are readying to show their patriotism with pyrotechnics.

But in Clark County, locals and visitors should be aware of sales restrictions and fireworks use regulations before lighting them over the Independence Day holiday.

Here’s some information about what you need to know.

Increased cost of fireworks

This year, according to a release sent out by the American Pyrotechnic Association, inflation and supply chain issues are causing a surge in firework prices. In total, consumers should expect a 35 percent increase across the firework industry, the association said.

According to the APA, the price for raw materials have gone up 20 percent, shipping costs are at $45,000 per container and ground transport has increased significantly because of high gas prices and high insurance costs.

What is the window for firework usage and sales?

Sales for fireworks start on Tuesday and end on July 4.

The use of safe-and-sane fireworks is permitted in Las Vegas from Tuesday through July 4. Firework usage must stop on July 5 at 12:01 a.m. After this period the use of all fireworks, including the safe and sane ones, is prohibited.

What are safe-and-sane fireworks?

Fireworks deemed as “safe and sane”are the only fireworks legal in Clark County. Fire departments in the valley have tested and approved these fireworks to give them their title. Such fireworks are those that do not leave the ground or explode in the air. Some examples include sparklers, duds, spinning fireworks or fountains.

Even though deemed “safe,” fire officials warn others to remain very cautious when operating any kind of pyrotechnics.

Where to buy safe-and-sane fireworks

Phantom Fireworks and TNT partner with local nonprofits to sell safe-and-sane fireworks at stands throughout the valley. Both companies have approved licenses to sell pyrotechnics.

“We have the New York Harbor, which is a great firework, Radioactive Spark is a fountain that actually spins. Then we have our basic things such as coral reef and funky monkey,” said Tavis Williams, regional manager for Phantom Fireworks in Las Vegas and Southern California, on some of the most fireworks.

The companies’ partnerships with local nonprofits helps both the companies and the nonprofits, many of which earn an average of $3,500 to $5,000.

“We should have roughly about 130 nonprofits this season,” Williams said. “It’s great for them because they have an opportunity to sell fireworks and fundraise for an entire season.”

People must be 16 years or older to purchase fireworks of any kind.

Safe usage of legal fireworks

Valley residents need to be extremely careful around fireworks — even the safe-and-sane ones — because of Las Vegas’s dry heat conditions, said Jake Levesque, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

“This heat or dry heat, pretty much sucks all the moisture out of everything. So dry grasses, dry palm tree fronts, those are highly flammable,” he said. “People have a misconception that just because they’re safe and sane, they don’t actually cause fire, but they actually cause a lot of fires as well.”

All fireworks should be stored in a cool dry place or in a plastic container away from any flammables until ready to be set off.

Fireworks should be set off on a sidewalk or in the street away from any greenery or vehicles.

“Make sure that you’re letting these things off on a flat surface and there’s no dry material around them … don’t lay them off in the middle of your lawn,” Levesque said.

At minimum, a bucket of water and a garden hose should be kept on hand in case of any fires. After setting off the fireworks, they should be soaked for no shorter than 30 minutes.

“We’ve had numerous fires where people just scoop the burnt fireworks up, throw them in a trash can next to their house and then that trashcan catches on fire and then the house catches on fire,” said Levesque.

Penalties for illegal possession and use of fireworks

Fines for use of illegal fireworks doubled in Clark County, with the minimum fine increasing from $250 to $500. Now fines for illegal use range from $500 to $10,000.

How to report illegal use of fireworks

Officials have warned people not to use 3-1-1 or 9-1-1 for illegal use of fireworks and use those lines only for emergencies.

For those who wish to report illegal use of fireworks, use ispyfireworks.com.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.