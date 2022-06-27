July 4th fireworks sales start Tuesday — here’s what you need to know

Clark County has many restrictions for fireworks that locals and visitors should be aware of before lighting them over the July 4th holiday.

Places such as Phantom Fireworks or TNT sell only Safe-N-Sane fireworks, which begins Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Fourth of July firework sales start Tuesday, and many Las Vegas Valley residents are readying to show their patriotism with pyrotechnics.

But in Clark County, there are many restrictions for fireworks that locals and visitors should be aware of before lighting them over the Independence Day holiday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Increased cost of fireworks

This year, according to a release sent out by the American Pyrotechnic Association, inflation and supply chain issues are causing a surge in firework prices. In total, consumers should expect a 35 percent increase across the firework industry, the association said.

According to the APA, the price for raw materials have gone up 20 percent, shipping costs are at $45,000 per container and ground transport has increased significantly because of high gas prices and high insurance costs.

What is the window for firework usage and sales

Sales for fireworks start on Tuesday and end on July 4.

The use of Safe-N-Sane fireworks is permitted in Las Vegas from Tuesday through July 4. Firework usage must stop on July 5 at 12:01 a.m.

After this period the use of all fireworks, including the safe and sane ones, is prohibited.

What are Safe-N-Sane fireworks

Safe-N-Sane fireworks are the only fireworks legal in Clark County. Fire departments in the valley have tested and approved these fireworks to give them their title. Safe-N-Sane fireworks are those that do not leave the ground or explode in the air. Some examples include sparklers, duds, spinning fireworks or fountains.

Even though deemed “safe,” fire officials warn others to remain very cautious when operating any kind of pyrotechnics.

Where to buy Safe-N-Sane fireworks

Places such as Phantom Fireworks or TNT sell only Safe-N-Sane fireworks. These places are located across the valley and have approved licenses to sell pyrotechnics.

Many nonprofit organizations sell fireworks during this time period as fundraisers.

People must be 16 years or older to purchase fireworks of any kind.

Safe usage of legal fireworks

All fireworks should be stored in a cool dry place or in a plastic container away from any flammables.

After set off, all fireworks should be placed in a bucket of water before being disposed.

Fireworks should be set off on a sidewalk or in the street away from any greenery or vehicles.

Penalties for illegal possession and use of fireworks

Fines for use of illegal fireworks doubled in Clark County, with the minimum fine increasing from $250 to $500. Now fines for illegal use range from $500 to $10,000.

How to report illegal use of fireworks

Officials have warned people not to use 3-1-1 or 9-1-1 for illegal use of fireworks and use those lines only for emergencies.

For those who wish to report illegal use of fireworks, use ispyfireworks.com.

