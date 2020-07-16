July marks new possible headache for many unemployed Nevadans

Unemployed Nevadans will likely need to redetermine their eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits, according to a Thursday announcement by Nevada’s employment office.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation released a statement saying some regular filers and those under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will see a new link in their menu page titled “File a New Unemployment Insurance Claim.”

Filers must click on the link to check if they have new eligibility such as changing from a PUA filer to a regular filer. DETR said it’s possible to still remain eligible for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a federal provision providing an additional 13 weeks of benefits, or the State Extended benefits.

The change is the result of a new claim quarter, which started July 5.

Claimants who are eligible for a new unemployment insurance claim may also see changes to their weekly benefit amount and will be notified.

PUA filers impacted by the quarter change will see a message after filing their weekly claim titled “Important Action to Take,” which advises them to file a regular claim on UInv’s website. If a PUA claimant sees the action message they will not receive payment, according to DETR. They are advised to contact the UI office to file a regular claim at ui.nv.gov.

